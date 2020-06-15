Zupco doubles bus, kombi fares

Municipal Correspondent

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has increased buses and kombi fares for intra-city routes to cover rising operational costs.

The increase is with immediate effect.

Commuting from the Harare Central Business District (CBD) to Chitungwiza with a bus is now $6, up from $3 and is double the amount when using a kombi.

Zupco’s last fare increase was in March.

The fare hike comes as Zupco has increased its carrying capacity under new Government health guidelines to ease transport challenges.

In an interview on Thursday, Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the increase was necessitated by the ever rising operational costs.

“We have increased our fares by 100 percent, he said. “Our operating costs have risen due the prevailing economic environment.”

The subsidised fares are part of the Government’s efforts to provide affordable public transport, which has seen Zupco buses, including hundreds of franchised kombis, making a mark on most urban routes countrywide.

In an interview, Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliathi said the hike was justifiable and long overdue.

“We were expecting the increase especially after fuel prices had increased, he said.

“However, Government should address issues of fuel prices as they automatically translate to a hike in prices for most of the basic commodities, which puts a strain on commuters.”

Transport challenges are set to grow growing as the informal economy joins essential services under the relaxed lockdown now at Level 2.

The increase in Zupco carrying capacity was subject to mandatory temperature testing, wearing of masks by passengers and the buses being disinfected and sanitised after every trip.

As part of its commitment in providing reliable affordable transport system, President Mnangagwa has authorised deals with companies in Belarus and China to supply batches of buses regularly.