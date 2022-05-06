Uncategorised

Zupco apologises for transport woes

The Herald

Municipal Reporter

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) yesterday apologised to the commuting public for the transport woes being experienced mostly in urban areas.

 

In a statement, Zupco management said the challenge has been due to the withdrawal of franchised vehicles and as usual they are working with the Government to address the issues they have raised.

 

“In the past, we have faced similar problems but we continue to listen and correct so that in the end we all fulfil our mandate to serve the commuting public,” reads the statement.

 

Zupco said it was working tirelessly in coming up with solutions to ensure the firm returns services back to normalcy.

 

“We remain committed to providing you with safe, affordable and reliable travel. In the meantime, we have also approached other transporters including the NRZ to increase their support to alleviate the plight of passengers.

 

“Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted,” reads the statement.

