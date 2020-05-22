Breaking News
COVID-19: Cases rise to 48

COVID-19: Cases rise to 48

Two more people have tested positive to Covid- 19 bring the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 48.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zupco adds 294 buses, kombis to urban fleet

22 May, 2020 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Zupco adds 294 buses, kombis to urban fleet

The Herald

Crime Reporter
AT least 294 privately-owned buses and kombis recently cleared by the Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) will now join the Zupco franchise.

CMED in the past week inspected 326 buses and kombis and 294 passed the test. In addition, 221 drivers were also tested and 197 of them passed.

More kombi and bus owners are expected to bring their vehicles to CMED for tests as Zupco continues to accept applications.

Under new Government policy, only Zupco and those franchised by Zupco can provide public transport.

CMED managing director Mr Davison Mhaka said the process was ongoing and more buses were still being brought for inspection.

“We are encouraging operators to come with their buses and kombis for inspection,” he said.

He said the buses and commuter omnibuses that failed the inspection were taken for repairs and will be inspected again.

Zupco acting chief executive, Mr Everisto Madangwa said the 294 buses and kombis were new entries into their fleet.

“We want to urge others to come and join so that we boost our fleet.

“We are not punishing anyone, but these are measures to safeguard the customers or passengers we are ferrying.

“They all have to go through the same process of having their buses inspected and drivers tested,” Mr Madangwa said.

Mr Mhaka said drivers were tested through the CMED driving school                                                         Easy Go.

He reiterated that CMED was setting up a toll free number to report drivers’ misbehaviour on the roads.

The numbers will be displayed on the buses and all those who misbehave will be withdrawn.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting