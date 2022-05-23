ZTN Prime brings domestic football back on DStv

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League is set to resume in a big way this weekend as fans will be able to watch the games live on ZimPapers’ newly-launched television station, ZTN Prime, on DStv.

The game between Harare City and Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday will be the first to be broadcast on DStv channel 294. The television station is expected to go live for the first time today.

ZTN Prime will also broadcast the match between Dynamos and Herentals on Sunday, as football returns to the DStv channel for the first time since 2017 when PSL and SuperSport ended their five-year marriage.

ZTN had hitherto been streaming the topflight games on their Facebook page, with marked success, following a landmark deal they entered into with the PSL in May last year.

The League yesterday confirmed the return of Premiership football action after releasing a full programme for the weekend fixtures.

They had skipped a week after the football leadership had imposed a break to convene a meeting to sort out security issues following the rise in violence and hooliganism in the domestic game.

This followed the abandoned high profile game between Highlanders and Dynamos last week due to crowd trouble. Another game featuring Highlanders and FC Platinum was also abandoned following the mayhem at Madava.

Giants Dynamos were fined US$4 000 for the disturbances that rocked their game against Bulawayo Chiefs two months back.

But after the break to brainstorm on security issues, the league games will return on Saturday with Highlanders travelling to Nyamhunga to face ZPC Kariba in a lunch time kickoff.

Fixtures:

ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga, 1pm), Black Rhinos v Whawha (Sakubva), Harare City v Bulawayo City (NSS), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), FC Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)

Sunday:

Tenax v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva), Dynamos v Herentals (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS Utd