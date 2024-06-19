ZTA sole custodian of Zimbabwe national fabric

In a statement, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said only the Ministry and a few selected outlets distribute the fabric at the gazetted price.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has said that the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and their provincial offices across the country are the sole custodians of the Zimbabwe national fabric and are the only ones mandated to sell the cloth.

In a statement, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said only the Ministry and a few selected outlets distribute the fabric at the gazetted price.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry wishes to remind all concerned that it is the sole custodian of the Zimbabwe national fabric. It is responsible for distributing the fabric through its Zimbabwe Tourism Authority provincial offices at a gazetted nominal fee of US$4 per metre,” she said.

“The Ministry works with a few selected outlets which distribute the fabric at the gazetted price. The national fabric was previously sold between US$9 and US$12 before the ministry intervened to get the price gazetted downwards to US$4.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry encourages the nation to continue taking pride in our identity, our culture and our Heritage through our national fabric.

“We take exception to false and malicious claims by some media outlets that the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is cashing in on the national fabric.”

Minister Rwodzi said such claims are calculated to soil the good image of the First Lady.

“The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is forever grateful to Dr Mnangagwa for initiating the launch of the national fabric which promotes our Zimbabwean identity.”