ZTA opens registration for tourism operators

In a notice to the industry, ZTA said the registration was in accordance with Statutory Instrument 106 of 1996, which provides for the categories of tourist facilities that must be registered.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

Operators of tourist facilities who have not registered with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), plus those with expired licences and certificates, must register their facilities by the end of next month.

The registration is in compliance with the provisions of Section 36 of the Tourism Act, the authority reminded those liable.

Every facility that is part of the industry must register with ZTA.

Along with the obvious such as hotels, lodges, guest houses, camps and campsites, bed and breakfast accommodation, hostels and airBnB, the list includes conference organisers, restaurants in a hotel or vehicle, bicycles for hire, boats, bus hire, curio shops and tour operators.

Hunting operators such as tour guides must be registered in the hunting category.

Other categories that must be registered include accommodation at visitor attractions such as game parks, farms, art galleries and non-hotel conference facilities and venues.

Visitor activities including golf, horse riding, bungee jumping, wedding venues, picnic or braai spots, open-air function venues and travel agents, including those online are part of the operators that must register with ZTA.

The authority said to renew the licences and certificates, the operator produces a CR14/6, council or municipal licences, lease or permits, bank statement, public liability insurance policy with a minimum of US$50 000 and expired ZTA licences.

“Requirements for new registration for all categories are a bank statement or letter from the bank, public liability insurance policy (minimum cover US$50 000), brochure or promotional material and a certified copy of balance sheet or statement of capital. Copy of certificate of incorporation, CR14, the value of the investment, copy of IDs of directors, passport size photos of directors and details of provision for disabled (where applicable) must be provided,” reads the notice.

“Hunting operator’s additional requirements are professional hunter’s licence, or licence of the hunter and the agreement, car registration and certificate of fitness for the hunting cars, quota for the hunting season, title deeds or lease agreement or offer letter of the land.

“Additional requirements for accommodation and restaurants are a council lease or rural district council licence, photographs of the kitchen, bedroom, lounge, bathroom, and garden while for boats and houseboats, a permit from Parks and Wildlife, a permit from Inland Waters, and a launch master certificate for the Captain were required.”

“Car hire and tour operators additional requirements are road transport operators licence from Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, car registration books, certificate of fitness, fire extinguisher and first aid kit, tour guide licence and lease of office while a permit from ZimParks is needed for a visitor attractions or activity permit. Those using helicopters must provide a Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe certificate, council or rural district council licence (where applicable), a permit from Ministry of Transport and a pilot licence.”

External tour operators’ additional requirements were route permit from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and all top requirements from country of origin, car registration books, certificate of fitness, fire extinguisher and first aid kits.

Travel agents needed to provide a lease agreement or title deeds of offices valid for not less than one year, a membership of Travel Agencies Associations and professional indemnity insurance (minimum cover US$50 000).