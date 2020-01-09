ZTA hails Uefa boss’ desire to market Zim

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has hailed the commitment by visiting UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to promote the country’s salient characteristics to the world as a big boost to its efforts to market the country.

The pledge by Ceferin comes at a time when Zimbabwe has embarked on aggressive marketing of its destinations and selling points towards growing tourism’s contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product.

With receipts of around US$2,5 billion per year, tourism contributes between 3,5 and 8 percent of GDP.

There are elaborate plans seeking to grow the sector’s contribution to around US$8 billion by 2030.

The commitment by Cerefin is seen as opening doors towards consolidating the key European market, which contributed 232 233 tourists in 2018, up from 218 140 in 2017, representing 6 percent growth.

Europe represents the largest single tourism market by numbers.

ZTA spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said the visit was important for the tourism sector.

“As ZTA we are excited that Mr Cerefin came through and has pledged to go and tell the world about how beautiful Zimbabwe is, how safe the destination is, how friendly the people are and the generality of the tourism products,” he said.

“We would like to thank him for the time he took to come here and looking forward to the marketing or ambassadorship role that he is going to play in talking about our country.”

The visit, he said, attested to Zimbabwe’s stature as a must visit destination.

In his pledge, Cerefin said much of what was said about Zimbabwe in some quarters was not true, adding that the country was a unique destination which needed to be correctly reflected across the world.

“They said Zimbabwe is very dangerous, there is no water in Victoria Falls but we still came and people who know me, know that I am not a diplomat,” said Ceferin.

“Zimbabwe is a fantastic country, with fantastic people, flora and fauna. We had a great time and we will promote Zimbabwe everywhere, trust me.”

According to the National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS), running from 2018 to 2030, Zimbabwe is seeking growth in tourism export earnings through effective marketing, product development, facilitation and access.

The strategy seeks to leverage on environmental sustainability, destination management, information communication technology and human capital development.