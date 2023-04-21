ZRU mourns Sables legend Buchanan

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union is in mourning following the death of former national team captain Iain ‘Bucky’ Buchanan.

The former Sables scrumhalf died this week at the age of 74 years. A memorial service will be held this afternoon at Old Miltonians Sports Club in Bulawayo.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union Aaron Jani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the man, the legend Iain ‘Bucky’ Buchanan,” said the statement from ZRU yesterday.

“The man who holds the record of captaining the Zimbabwe (Rhodesia) Green and White Sables for a record 53 times and playing 103 games with 57 of those games in succession for the national rugby team.

“May his soul rest in everlasting peace. The memorial service will be held at Old Miltonians Sports Club at 1300hrs (today). May his dearest humble soul rest in everlasting peace.”