ZRP volleyball teams off to Mozambique

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police Support Unit’s volleyball teams are expected to leave the country this afternoon for the annual Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 6 Senior Volleyball Clubs Championships in Maputo, Mozambique.

The club’s secretary-general Thomas Mangwiro believes they have strong sides.

ZRP Support Unit conquered the domestic league in 2018 before the sport was suspended because of Covid-19.

This year’s event has attracted top clubs drawn from countries within southern Africa. They will compete in the men’s and women’s sections.

ZRP Support Unit will also be joined at the tournament by Harare City, Highlanders, NABA and University of Zimbabwe in the men’s section while the women sides will include UZ Wolves and Harare City.