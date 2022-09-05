ZRP Team scoops six gold medals at SARPCCO games

Freeman Razemba in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police team has so far scooped six gold medals during the 11th Edition of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations (Sarpcco) Games which began here yesterday.

The 11th Edition of the SARPCCO Games will end on September 15.

The games are meant to create a platform for police officers from the region to engage in fruitful interaction, share ideas on policing traditions and foster regional friendship, understanding and cooperation through sport.

The games began with the athletics teams participating.

Team Zimbabwe has also scooped four silver medals and three bronze as the games continue.

In 2019, the ZRP won the overall trophy at the 10th edition of these games, which were held in Angola, for the fifth time in a row.

Team Zimbabwe scooped 20 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze medals to make it a total of 66 medals.

Team Zimbabwe also received trophies for netball, athletics and darts.

SARPCCO is the primary force in Southern Africa in the prevention and fighting of cross-border crimes.

Formed in 1995 in Zimbabwe, the organisation has firmly established itself as a benchmark for international police cooperation.

This regional organisation is supported by the Sub-Regional Bureau of Interpol in Harare, which coordinates its activities and programmes.

Priority crimes in the SADC region are terrorism, motor vehicle thefts, drugs and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, economic and commercial crimes, firearms and explosives, trafficking in gold, diamonds and other precious stones and metals, crimes against women and children, illegal immigrants and stolen and lost travel documents, wildlife crime and endangered species and human trafficking.