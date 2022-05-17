ZRP releases names of accident victims

Crime Reporter

Police have released the names of five people who were killed in a road traffic accident last Thursday when a Toyota Wish they were travelling in rammed the back of a stationary Iveco Truck which had broken down along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

The accident occurred at around 7pm at the 33 km peg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said the five victims have since been positively identified by their next of kin.

They are Francis Mutede (33) of Manhenga Village, Bindura, Simbarashe Tsomondo (22) of Sunningdale, Harare, Fungai Gawa (55) of Sunningdale, Harare, Ngonidzashe Mutsakami, (30) of Glen View and Chrispen Mcdonald Chinyandu (34) of Mazowe.

Meanwhile, the names of the injured are Primrose Chirara (27) of Warren Park, Harare, Zvikomborero Tsomondo of Sunningdale and Steven Gadzikwa (37) of Aerodrome in Bindura.

“The injured are currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and their condition is serious. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be observant and cautious when driving during the night.

“Meanwhile, motorists are implored to comply with safety measures put in place by the Government in order to safeguard lives on the roads such as displaying red triangles when a vehicle breaks down due to various reasons. Efforts should be made to quickly remove broken down vehicles from the centre of the road,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.