ZRP refutes Mutoko robbery, launches investigation

Crime Reporter

Police said they have launched an investigation with a view to arresting the person behind the message circulating on social media alleging that some members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were involved in an armed robbery in Mutoko.

The ZRP has since dismissed the reports as false and meant to cause alarm and despondency among the public.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law will take its course on those behind such reports.

“The ZRP dismisses social media reports, especially a WhatsApp post alleging that there are serving soldiers who have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery case in Mutoko.

“Police investigations have established that no such incident linked to ZNA members has occurred. The ZRP warns individuals and groups against circulating false messages which cause alarm, panic and despondency to the public.

“Anyone identified or found to be circulating false messages will be arrested and the law will take its course without fear or favour,” he said.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) also refuted these social media claims.

In a statement, ZNA director public relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, said the messages circulating were malicious.