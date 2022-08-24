ZRP ready for SARPCCO games

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police team is next week expected to join other counterparts in the region for the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations Games in Tanzania.

The 11th Edition of the SARPCCO Games will be held from September 1 to September 15 and the ZRP is expected to send a total of 175 athletes to participate in the Games.

The games are meant to create a platform for police officers from the region to engage in fruitful interaction, sharing ideas on policing traditions and fostering regional friendship, understanding and cooperation through sport.

Addressing the officers today, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said as the officers embark on this campaign, Government continues to take pride in their exceptional performance in previous sporting competitions.

“It is imperative to note that these games are coming at a time when we are still busking in the glory of an impressive performance by Isaac Mpofu at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America, recently. I am pleased to reflect on that splendid performance as he did not only finish in the top 10 but set a new national record of 2 hours 7 minutes and 57 seconds. What a commendable feat!

“Training is extremely important and should form an integral part of all athletes’ daily routines as it allows the body to gradually build up strength, endurance, motivation, ambition and confidence. I am therefore gratified to note that you underwent three-month preparatory camping, Hence, I am equally hopeful that such a lengthy period has sufficiently prepared you for success. This long camping spell did not only keep you fit but also exposed you to more game time as you participated in various competitions such as; the Commissioner General of Police’s Sports Gala, national league games as well as regional and international competitions,” he said.

He said this prestigious regional police sports competition epitomises the beauty of sport as a universal unifier given the fact that the region has divergent perspectives on social, political and economic views.

“Furthermore, sport affords you an opportunity, as police officers, to mix and mingle, share the joys and complexities of contemporary policing. I have also noticed that over the years, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been sending a full contingent to all editions of the SARPCCO Games. I must concede that this feat could not be possible without the longstanding support we continuously receive from members of the public and the corporate world,” Minister Kazembe said.