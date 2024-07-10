ZRP probes video circulating on social media

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into a video circulating on social media in which a woman is seen being assaulted by a group of women.

In the video, the naked woman has blood stains all over her body.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged the victim to report at the nearest police station for the law to take its course.

“The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a female victim is being assaulted by a group of female suspects,” he said.

“Some of the suspects are clad in school uniform. The victim is implored to come forth and make a report at the nearest police station.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects for the law to take its course,” he said.

Those with information that might assist with investigations can contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at the nearest police station.