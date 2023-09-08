ZRP probes social media messages

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched investigations into some social media messages being posted by unruly elements agitating for unlawful activities in the country.

According to police members of the public should ignore such messages.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the general security situation in the country was, however, peaceful.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that the general security situation in the country is peaceful and conducive for the various economic and social activities to flow. The Police continues to urge the public to ignore social media messages trying to incite or invite the public to engage in unlawful political activities or gatherings.

“The Police is investigating some of the social media postings and will certainly ensure that the law is applied without fear or favour on anyone who agitate or advocate for unlawful activities in the country. The public should feel free to report at any nearest Police Station criminal elements who intend to disturb the peaceful environment obtaining in the country,” he said.