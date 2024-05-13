ZRP partners chiefs in fighting crimes

Crime Reporter

Police in Mashonaland East have joined hands with chiefs in and around the province to fight crime.

According to police in the area, there is need to partner the chiefs and various stakeholders to curb criminal activities.

Speaking during the Murewa District’s Police-Chiefs Indaba in Murewa yesterday, the Officer Commanding Murewa District, Chief Superintendent Richard Moyo said the meeting was a platform to establish a partnership with the chiefs.

More than 17 chiefs from Mashonaland East and other provinces attended the meeting.

“The district has a 100-day action plan that began on March 1, 2024 and ends on June 8. In this ambitious plan, the district aspires to reduce crime by 10 percent,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Moyo said during the period running from January to April 2024, the district received 3 942 cases, which was a 5 percent increase from the previous period.

“A remarkable 57 percent detection rate was posted as 4 426 cases were detected against a total of the 7 712 cases recorded,” he said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial and Devolution Affairs Apollonia Munzverengwi said the event brought together 17 chiefs from Murewa, Mudzi, Mutoko, Zvataida in UMP and part of Goromonzi.

“Among those in attendance, we have peace proponents from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), Zimbabwe Ant-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

“Alongside these independent Commissions is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and distinguished guests from the business community. The convergence of such stakeholders is critical to policing, and it is indeed a refreshing experience,” she said.

Minister Munzverengwi said crime impedes economic growth and deters investments.