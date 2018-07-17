ZRP on thanks giving prayer

Christian Community Police Network and ZRP members usher prayers during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Christian Community Police Network and ZRP members sing during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Christian Community Police Network and ZRP members sing during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Christian Community Police Network and ZRP members sing during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Christian Community Police Network members sing during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Zimbabwe Republic Police Officers sing during the “Thanksgiving to God the Almighty for the Prevailing Peace” march in Harare Gardens today, the event was officiated by Officer Commanding Police, Harare Province, Senior Assistance Commissioner Mvere.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)