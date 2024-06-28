ZRP investigates criminal acts at Deputy Minister Mnangagwa’s house

Crime Reporter

Police are conducting investigations following a report of criminal acts at Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s house.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a report of criminal acts at the residence of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s residence in Harare on June 23, 2024. More details will be availed as investigations unravel,” he said.