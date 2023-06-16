ZRP embarks on recruitment exercise

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Service has embarked on a recruitment exercise to boost its human resources, as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.

However, members of the public have since been warned to be wary of fraudsters who might want to take advantage of this exercise by promising them employment within the police service.

ZRP said applicants should be aged between 18 to 22, have a minimum of five Ordinary Levels including Maths, English and any other Science subjects attained in not more than two sittings, should be physically fit, a minimum height of 1.68m and weigh no less than 59kg for males and for females they should be 1.62m and weigh in proportion of height.

Applicants should also be prepared to complete a 5km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the recruitment exercise.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the organisation as general duty constables and train for a diploma in Police Studies at Morris Training Depot, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe,” he said.