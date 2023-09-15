ZRP dispels reports that they are investigating the President

Crime Reporter

Police have dismissed as false and malicious reports being circulated by some criminal elements that they were keen to interview President Mnangagwa.

According to Police, the law will take its course on criminal elements and political activists who want to malign the office of President Mnangagwa and the police.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have started conducting investigations with a view of arresting the criminals.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and false purported press statement issued by a criminal alleging that the Police seeks to interview His Excellency, The President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“The fake statement is dated 14th September 2023. The Police dismisses this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

He said police were not conducting any investigations.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not conducting any investigations concerning His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The law will take its course on criminal elements and political activists who want to malign the office of His Excellency, Dr Emmerson

Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photo shopped, edited and endorsed with fake details. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.