ZRP clarifies on CCC alleged banned rally in Bindura

Crime Reporter

Police has said the Bindura Municipality turned down the request by CCC to hold its rally at Chipadze Stadium on the pretext that the stadium is undergoing renovations

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi denied reports that the police service had banned the rally.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on the alleged Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Bindura which some politicians and media organizations claim has been banned by the local Police.

“The correct information is that the Citizen Coalition for Change convenor, Susan Mawire, initially notified the local Police Regulating Authority on the rally scheduled for 9th July 2023 at Chipadze stadium. The regulating authority, who is the Officer

Commanding Police Bindura District, sought clarity on the venue status from the convenor. “She did not give clarity on whether the local council had given them the go ahead to use Chipadze Stadium or not. The convenor later said that the local Bindura

Municipality had turned down their request to use Chipadze Stadium on the pretext that the stadium was undergoing renovations,” he said. Asst Comm Nyathi said coincidentally, the local authority’s mayor and deputy mayor, who are both Citizen Coalition for Change members, offered the convenor their personal private stands in Bindura to hold the rally.

” The stands are in a private area which has other beneficiaries who needed to be consulted before the rally is sanctioned. The two stands in Brookdale area which are roughly measuring 3 800 and 3 900 square metres respectively cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities as the area is yet to be fully developed.

” The Officer Commanding Bindura District had no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of proper and clear logistics arrangement by the convenor and her party. The convenor’s party tried to change venue and utilize a private open space in Mazowe area. The owner of the space did not give them the authority to utilize the open space.

“The convener then advised the local police on this development. Above all, the police had engaged the Citizen Coalition for Change convenor despite the fact that they had given the police insufficient notice to prepare for security arrangements in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Chapter 11:23. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and their representatives to be organized and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under MOPA,” he said.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Republic Police has reminded political parties that venues are not given or acquired through the police, but by engaging the institutions and individuals who own such facilities.