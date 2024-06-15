ZRP assures Harare on safety, curbing crime

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Police in Harare Province has assured members of the public that they will continue coming up with strategies to curb criminal activities and enforcing traffic regulations.

Newly appointed Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru made the assurance in an interview yesterday.

Comm Chikunguru who was stationed at Police General Headquarters has replaced Commissioner Wonder Tembo who has been assigned as Chief Staff Officer Training and Development at the PGHQ.

Comm Chikunguru assured members of the public of their safety.

“In achieving that, we will focus mainly on traffic congestion, to make sure that the CBD is decongested. There are various strategies that we will bring in addition to those that are being done.

“We will also focus on the issue of reducing crimes such as robberies, pick pockets, smash and grabs, drug dealing and peddling, rape and murder cases among other serious crimes,” he said.

Earlier at the handover-takeover ceremony, Comm Chikunguru expressed his appreciation to Commissioner Tembo for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to Harare Province over the past three and half years.

“Under his guidance, significant progress has been made in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Commissioner Wonder Tembo, your legacy will be remembered, and I am dedicated to building upon the solid foundation you have established.

“I am reliably informed of the very good working relationship between the Police and the community in Harare. In that view, I would also like to extend my thanks to the Harare Provincial Crime Liaison Committee, led by Dr Nathaniel Madzivanyika, for their unwavering support and invaluable contributions.

“The committee is playing a crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the police and the community. “I eagerly anticipate working closely with them to further enhance this relationship,” he said.

Comm Chikunguru said Harare Province is known for its diverse communities, bustling urban centres, high traffic volumes, and unique challenges.

“As the Officer Commanding Police, I am fully aware of the responsibilities that come with this position. I assure you that I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in all aspects of our work. My vision for the Harare Province is grounded in the belief that community engagement and collaboration are essential in achieving our shared goal of a safe and secure environment for all residents.

“I firmly believe in community-oriented policing, where the police work hand in hand with the community to identify and address the root causes of crime. To the officers and members in Harare Province, I commend you for your dedication and commitment to serving the public,” Comm Chikunguru said.

He said building and maintaining strong partnerships will be a priority as they work collaboratively to bring criminals to justice and create a safer Harare.

“Furthermore, I understand the importance of fostering positive relationships with the media. Open and transparent communication plays a vital role in building trust and keeping the public informed. I am committed to working closely with the media fraternity, ensuring that accurate and timely information is disseminated to the public while upholding the ethics and principles of responsible journalism,” he said.

Comm Tembo also said Comm Chikunguru was well-acquainted with Harare, having previously served with distinction in various offices and capacities within the province.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you my lieutenants, Officers Commanding Districts, and the entire staff for the unwavering support you have provided during my tenure. Serving at the helm of Harare Province for three and half years is no small feat, especially considering the challenges faced by my predecessors.

“I am truly grateful to God for this opportunity. If, at any point, I may have unintentionally caused offense, I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please understand that it was never personal, but rather a consequence of the demands of the job. To those who may have wronged me, I hold no grudges. Let us remain friends forever, united in our shared commitment to serve and protect our communities. I depart as a contented man, knowing that we have made significant strides in combating crime. Our strategies may not have been flawless, but they have undeniably been effective in achieving our objectives,” he said.

The Harare Provincial Crime Liaison Committee, led by Dr Nathaniel Madzivanyika also said Comm Tembo, has been a father figure, mentor, team player, and an exceptional leader-a true paragon of excellence.

“We express our deep gratitude for his remarkable contributions over the past three and half years. We are honoured to have worked under his guidance. To Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, I extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome. We are thrilled to have you join us as our incoming Officer Commanding Police for Harare Province,” said Dr Madzivanyika. Dr Madzivanyika said Comm Chikunguru’s dedication, experience, and vision will undoubtedly guide them towards new horizons.