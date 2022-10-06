ZPCS ventures into agri-tech solutions

ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu listens as Africa Grain Seed vice president Zandile Nozinhle Matiwaza-Denga speaks at Harare Central Prison during the handover of seedlings and trees to ZPCS yesterday.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), has ventured into agri-tech solutions after it partnered Africa Grain Seed (AGS) which invested 16 000 vegetable seedlings and 100 citrus trees.

Speaking at the handover of the seedlings and trees at Harare Central Prison today, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said commercialisation was the way to go.

Deputy Commissioner-General Social Ndanga described the investment as timely.

“We appreciate the investment which is coming on board. We will see value addition to the nutrition of inmates. We value the partnership. It is coming with a host of things, including free dental care,” he said.

AGS vice president, Ms Zandile Nozinhle Matiwaza-Denga, said they had come together with partners to assist marginalised communities, mostly rural areas and institutions like ZPCS.

“We understand that Zimbabwe is not in need of more donors, but partners and collaborations. We have come to collaborate, partner with ZPCS and we will be offering agri-tech solutions. We are coming with inputs, partners that will do the buy-back programmes including key partners that will be able to create financial solutions for both employees and prisoners,” she said.

AGS is working with various stakeholders including KamPay and GetBucks Microfinance Bank.

AGS vice president Mrs Matiwaza-Denga said, they have worked with ZPCS before under the tenure of Commissioner General Chihobvu.