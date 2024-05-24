ZPCS empowers inmates through agricultural skills

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is complementing Government’s efforts in promoting food security through horticultural production.

The institution is earning thousands of dollars from the production of onions, vegetables, cabbages, tomatoes and pumpkins.

Apart from horticultural production, Hurungwe Prison is also into livestock and fishing.

The prison produces food that is distributed to other prisons and sells the surplus.

Speaking after touring Hurungwe Farm Prison in Mashonaland West Province, ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu said the organisation has the mandate to produce enough food for the country’s inmates.

“As enunciated by President Mnangagwa, we should produce enough to feed the inmates. Funding remains a challenge but we are trying,” he said.

Hurungwe inmates said the entrepreneurial skills they are acquiring are empowering them for life after prison.

Innocent Chipangano, who is serving five years for robbery, said horticulture production is a good income-generating project.

“After serving my sentence, l will embark on horticultural production to sustain my family. Through the skills l have gained so far, I will ensure that my family will never lack,” he said.

Another prisoner, Keith Hove, also said he will venture into farming after completing his sentence.

“I have learnt several empowerment skills here but l am passionate about farming. l can determined to contribute towards promoting food security. Farming is a good business which is sustaining the majority of people in Zimbabwe, especially those in rural areas,” he said.