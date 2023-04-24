ZPC requires US$5 million revamp for Harare Power Station

Harare Power Station power plant Manager Engineer Mukai Gwesu took members of the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development on a verification visit tour at the plant:- Picture by Memory Mangombe.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Power Company requires at least US$5 million to revamp its Harare Thermal Power Station to increase its current electricity output from the current 5MW to around 30 MW.

This was said by ZPC acting Managing Director Engineer Nobert Matarutse on the sidelines of a tour of the plant by the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development Monday.

The Committee is on a countrywide tour to assess ZPC’s power generation plants.

“For this particular station, we need about US$5 million but understand that the US$5 million will only be able to get us to get the other turbine that is meant for rehabilitation to be brought back to life but when we talk about bringing the whole power station to stream, we need far much more than that. So, the US$4,9 million that we have shared is to get about 30 MW so to speak,” Eng Matarutse said.

Harare Power Station has three stations that were constructed between 1942 and 1958 and have outlived their desired lifespan.