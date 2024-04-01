ZPC Kariba hold Chicken Inn

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, Chicken Inn were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba at Luveve yesterday.

It was the Gamecoks’ third consecutive draw in their four opening matches.

Coming from an entertaining two all draw against FC Platinum in Zvishavane on Thursday, the Joey Antipas-led Chicken Inn side were the favourites going into the game, however, ZPC Kariba proved a no push over.

Warriors goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard returned to the Gamecocks’ starting XI while veteran midfielder Danny “Deco” Phiri had to watch from sidelines.

The first real chance of the game came just before the half hour mark when Genius Mutungamiri tried to dribble past the ZPC Kariba defenders just outside the arc and was brought down for a free kick.

The skilful playmaker stood up to take the free-kick himself but his weak effort was saved by Hamilton Makainganwa in goals for ZPC Kariba.

Moments after the Chicken Inn chance, ZPC Kariba broke through on a counter attack but striker, Stanley Ngala failed to connect well with the ball inside the box. Bernard easily collected the ball.

Going into the break goalless, both coaches had to come up with different strategies and Antipas was the first to make changes.

He brought in Itai Brighton Makopa and George Majika for Elshamar Farasi and Mutungamiri respectively.

Two minutes before the stroke of the hour mark, Majika almost broke the deadlock for the hosts with a long range shot that met the fingers of Makainganwa who tipped it over the bar for a corner kick. The corner went to waste.

Chicken Inn continued asking questions and were almost rewarded with three minutes left of regulation time when Joseph Tulani was brought down on the edge of the box. Innocent Muchaneka stood up to take the free-kick but sent his effort wide.

It ended goalless and both teams had to share the spoils.