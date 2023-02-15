ZOC, Mudawarima part ways

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committee have parted ways with Chief Executive Stephen Mudawarima.

He had served the organisation for two years as Chief Executive Officer.

However, ZOC president Thabani Gonye told stakeholders and partners, in a letter dated February 14, that Mudawarima left on February 6, 2023.

ZOC Head of Finance, Memory Pakati, has been appointed the acting chief executive officer/secretary general in the meantime.

“This letter serves to advise all the members, stakeholders, and partners of ZOC on the departure of Mr Stephen Mudawarima from his role of ZOC chief executive/secretary general effective Monday 6th February 2023.

“Stephen first joined ZOC in 2017 after being elected as a non-executive board member. He was later appointed as the chief executive officer in January 2021, a position he held for two years before we separated ways.

“We wish Mr Mudawarima all the best in his endeavours as he takes this step into the next stage of his life.

“The ZOC Head of Finance, Ms. Memory Pakati has been appointed the acting chief executive officer/ secretary general until the appointment of a substantive CEO/SG,” said Gonye.

Mudawarima was appointed ZOC chief executive in January 2021. He took over from Anna Mguni, who resigned in December 2020.

He first joined the national Olympic Committee in 2017 as a non-executive board member.