ZOC Forum and AGM set for the weekend

20 Jul, 2022 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
ZOC Forum and AGM set for the weekend Thabani Gonye

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE ZIMBABWE Olympic Committee will hold their forum and annual general meeting this weekend in Harare.

The ZOC forum will take place on Saturday at Prince Edward School and the AGM is scheduled for Sunday at the Rainbow Towers.

The forum presents an educative and interactive platform for ZOC and National Federations to share and discuss critical issues.

Related Stories:

ZOC president Thabani Gonye and four ZOC Commission members will address the forum.

Then on Sunday focus will be on the AGM where Gonye is expected to deliver the keynote address highlighting critical milestones since April 2021 and work done under the National Olympic Committee’s strategic plan.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting