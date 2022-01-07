ZOC appoint Guvamombe, Mangwende

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committee have appointed, with immediate effect, Gerry Israel Guvamombe and Farayi Mangwende in their board ahead of the 2022 progressive year.

Guvamombe is coming in as Human Capital Commission while Mangwende is the Group Marketing and Strategy Executive.

The two are expected to chair human resources and marketing, brand development and resource mobilisation commission.

Guvamombe and Mangwende’s appointments are through article 18.3 of the ZOC Constitution which states that: “The Executive Board may co-opt additional members to address anomalies in representation including skills deficiency or representation of the gender lesser in number on the Executive Board or if the number of elected representatives of Olympic Sports NFs is not sufficient to ensure that they constitute a voting majority of the members of the Executive Board”.

The duo is expected to bring a wealth of experience with Guvamombe having a wide range of experience in human resources management after working as HR Executive at Pioneer Corporation Africa Group and as HR Manager at Murray Roberts and later Masimba Construction Zimbabwe.

Mangwende, on the other hand, has vast experience in marketing, corporate affairs, internal and external communications, as well as media and stakeholder relations.

Her career of more than 25 years has given her experience in various sectors of industry in Zimbabwe, United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa where she has had exposure in marketing, corporate communications, public relations, communication strategy formulation and implementation, investor and stakeholder relations, media management, crisis management and event management.

In her career Mangwende has been instrumental in raising the profile of Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, African Sun Limited and the First Mutual Group through strategic marketing and communication initiatives.