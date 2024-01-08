ZNKF calendar out

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Karate Federation has released its calendar of events for 2024 with a number of major competitions lined up for the year.Their programme gets underway next month with an inter-school competition at Dominican Convent in Harare.

The national association will be hoping some of their athletes make team Zimbabwe for the African Games in March. They also have the UFAK regional Championships in Namibia, in June and the continental championships due to take place in August, in Tunisia.

ZNKF will be looking at fielding their karatekas at the World Karate Federation Championships to be staged in Spain, in October.

On the local scene, some of the tournaments to look forward to include the Japanese Ambassador Cup, Kwekwe Invitation and Champion of Champions.

They have also lined up several grading events to be held by different styles affiliated to the federation.