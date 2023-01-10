ZNKF brace for regional karate tourney

The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Karate Federation are set to begin preparations for the upcoming African Union Sports Council Region Five Karate Championships scheduled for May 25-28 in Bulawayo.

ZNKF won the bid to host the event last year and they recently got government’s approval through the Sports and Recreation Commission to host.

ZNKF president Joe Rugwete said the national executive committee will spearhead the preparations to host as the organising committee.

The technical board including technical director Fradson Shavi, provincial technical directors and provincial head coaches will be in charge of preparing the team to represent Zimbabwe at the competition.

Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe are expected to take part.

