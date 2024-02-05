  • Today Mon, 05 Feb 2024

ZNDU students tour New Parliament building

ZNDU students tour New Parliament building

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Students from the Zimbabwe National Defence University are touring the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

The 36 students are drawn from the country’s security sector with nine of them being from allied countries that include Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa.

The group is the first one to tour the institution since Parliament relocated to the new building.

 

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda will also deliver a lecture on the role of Parliament in the security sector.

