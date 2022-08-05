ZNDU becoming regional military training hub

Maxwell Tapatapa-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday conferred degrees and certificates to 114 graduands who included nine allied participants, from Botswana, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zambia at the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

Thirty seven students graduated with a Master of Science Degree in International Studies, thirteen students with a Master of Science Degree in Software Engineering while sixty-four participants graduate with a National Defence Course certificate.

Addressing the ZNDU third graduation ceremony, the University Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Dr Michael Moyo said the ZNDU is slowly becoming a centre for military training in the region.

“The Centre for Defence and Security Studies which runs the National Defence Course continues to attract military participants from the SADC region and beyond.”

He added that more students were coming.

“Indications are that the eleventh edition of the programme which commences this month will have more allied participants as we expect candidates from Pakistan, South Africa and Namibia among others.”

“The enrolment of allied participants on the National Defence Course is pleasing, but the same cannot be said of participants from Government Line Ministries,” said Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Dr Moyo

Vice Chancellor Dr Moyo also said recruitment of local citizens is still low.

“Enrolment has remained subdued over the years with only the Ministries of Finance and Economic Development, Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mines and Minerals Development, Local Government and Public Works and Defence and War Veterans Affairs having embraced the programme.

He added that their desire is to expand the catchment area for the National Defence Course to include more Ministries and Strategic State Enterprises and Parastatals.

However, Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Dr Moyo said they are still limiting numbers due to few resources.

“Since the Zimbabwe National Defence University opened its doors to non-military students in the Faculties of Social Sciences and Engineering, we have witnessed a steady growth in numbers of students.”

“We will however, continue to limit the enrolment numbers to allow for a corresponding growth in terms of infrastructure and human capital base,” said Vice Chancellor Moyo.

He added that Currently the university is on the construction mode

“Currently the university is constructing a water reservoir and a Library.”

“The construction and renovation of additional lecture rooms and an auditorium are at various stages of completion.

“Six additional boreholes were also drilled to increase the quantity of water available to the University. These projects will go a long way in enhancing institutional capacity and will facilitate the progressive increase in the enrolment of students at the University.”

“As you are aware, the ZNDU is one of the six state universities that were designated by the Government to host Innovation Hubs. Excavation works have commenced but work has been slow due to funding constraints,.

Dr Moyo added that the University is increasing degree programmes starting this year.

“Since the last graduation ceremony, the University will, this month, introduce four new degree programmes in the Faculties of Social Sciences and Engineering.

“These are: MSc Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Mechanisms, BSc (Hons) Electrical and Electronics Engineering, BSc (Hons) Mechanical Engineering, and BSc (Hons) Software Engineering.

Foreign and local graduands could not hide their joy after successfully completing their studies which at some point were hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Master of Science in international studies graduand who is from the Zambia National Army, General Maybin Muyanga said his studies in master in international studies will go a long way in helping the contemporary world.

“There are so many challenges that affect international security.

“Therefore, having graduated today will go a long way enhancing my understanding and work out good as far as international peace is concerned.”

He added that studying in Zimbabwe will increase relations between the two neighbouring countries.

National Defence Course graduand from Malawi Defence Forces Brigadier General Harrison Prince Dickson Kandula said he feels honoured and great, because the course itself is of strategic importance and looking at the participants who participated in the course being those who are holding strategic positions.

“I think the course is very advanced. It prepares the participants to hold certain strategic decision making appointments.

“As Zimbabwe is striving for engagement exchange programmes are very good,” said Brigadier General Kandula

Masters of Science in International Studies graduand Joyce Derera said, “We majored mainly in strategic thinking and I believe that I am going to assist as I discharge my duties in the military.

“I believe national and international we will be engaging with our counterparts in a more productive way to ensure that we enhance our international security.”

Master of Science in software Engineering graduand, Maria Muchaneta Muchanza said she thanks God for taking her this far and advancing studies helps aid to the country’s economic development. She added that studying software engineering is a major milestone which goes in line with the country’s thrust to advance technology.

Another Master of Science in software Engineering graduand Mauya Kudzai concluded by saying that before doing this degree they were doing things wrongly. But the degree increased his knowledge in software engineering, giving him critical skills in data analytics and artificial intelligence as well as correct procedure of developing software.