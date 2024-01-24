ZNA warning on fake recruitment advert

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army has warned the public to be aware of a fake ZNA recruitment advertisement circulating on social media.

In a statement, on Wednesday, ZNA Director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, said the fake advertisement was misleading and meant to defraud the public.

“The ZNA would like to inform members of the public to be on the lookout for a fake ZNA recruitment advert circulating on social media platforms. The fake advert is a replica of the ZNA recruitment advert which some mischief makers are circulating to mislead and defraud unsuspecting of the public.

“It is against this background that the ZNA would like to categorically reiterate that the ZNA has not flighted any recruitment advert for 2024. In the same vein, the ZNA does not use the social media for the purpose of recruitment. Members of the public are once again advised that the ZNA does not engage third parties on the recruitment process nor charge a fee on applicants,” he said.

Colonel Makotore urged the public to report to the ZNA or any nearest police station should they come across any suspicious characters masquerading as the ZNA recruitment agents.

The public can also report through the ZNA hotline numbers, 0712842318 or 0772258410.