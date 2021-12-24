ZNA head’s son loses diabetes battle

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General David Sigauke’s son, Kudzai has died.

He was 31.

Kudzai died at West End Hospital after succumbing to diabetes-related complications.

In a statement, director army public relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General David Sigauke is in mourning following the passing on of his eldest son, Kudzai Sigauke. Kudzai was 31.

“Kudzai succumbed to diabetes related complications at West End Hospital in Harare on 22 December 2021 after a short illness,” he said.

Col Makotore said Kudzai will be laid to rest today (Friday) at Glen Forest Cemetery.

