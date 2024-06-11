ZNA cricket club to get equipment

Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army-owned White Rhinos Cricket Club are set to get a big boost following a partnership with Zimbabwe Cricket.

The arrangement will see them receiving cricket equipment in Harare tomorrow.

Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the cricket equipment will be presented to the team at Harare Sports Club.

White Rhinos Cricket Club chairperson, Colonel Makuyana will be the guest of honour at the event.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket Board will present sport equipment to Army side White Rhinos Cricket Club at an event to be held at Harare Sports Club tomorrow at 1100 hours,” said Colonel Makotore in a statement.