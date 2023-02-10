ZNA committed to protecting the environment

Columbus Mabika and Rejoice Makoni

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is prepared to play its part in reforestation and afforestation programmes to mitigate the effects of global warming and climate change, which have become a global problem.

The move has seen the ZNA establishing five major tree nurseries throughout the country.

Speaking on behalf of Commander ZNA, Lieutenant General David Sigauke, during a belated National Tree Planting Day event at Dzivaresekwa Married Quarters this week, Chief of staff Administration Staff, Major General Emmanuel Matatu said the army would do everything in its capacity to protect the environment.

The event saw 600 different trees being planted.

“It is important for all Zimbabweans not only to take a keen interest in the cause of environment protection, but also to be active participants by planting new trees every year. We as the Zimbabwe National Army, will play our part in mitigating the effects of global warming which has become a global scourge.

“We need to plant more trees to save our country, continent and planet at large,” he said.

“Today we have planted about 600 trees and the target for the Harare District is of having a tree for every member of the district planted.

“This year’s tree is Mukute or Umkiwa .Lets take care of the trees that have been planted in order for us to achieve sustainable results.”

Major Gen Matatu said planting of trees contributed immensely to the creation of a healthy planet.

“Forests are the lungs of our planet as they draw in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. Trees improve our lives both on a large scale and at the local level as my colleague from Forestry Commission said,” he said.

“Trees also help to filter and regulate water, preventing flooding and protecting watersheds. They reduce noise pollution by shielding homes and offices from roads and industrial areas.”

Forestry Commission extension officer Mr Duncan Chiwala concurred saying trees were life hence the need for a holistic approach to conserve them.

“I ask you to respect trees and attach great significance to the environment. The slogan ‘Each Zimbabwean should plant a tree’, which is common among the people is a good slogan.

“The people should do their best to plant more trees. Let’s not allow our forests, grasslands and the environment in cities and rural areas to be destroyed.

Friends of the Environment (FOTE) administration manager, Mrs Patience Fusire said they were championing the re-greening of Zimbabwe through partnerships with various organisations at national level.

“Today marks one of the milestones in our regreening efforts. The goal is to address deforestation and the main objective is to plant 500 million trees by the year 2026,” she said.

“Consequently, FOTE aims to champion the afforestation cause in a holistic way by planting trees at a national level. Friends of the Environment and its participating partners have developed activities that evolve around three pillars; which are tree planting, awareness campaigns and nursery establishment.”

ZNA Harare District Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class One Method Moyo said the benefits of planting trees were numerous.

“Many people decide to enrich their gardens by planting trees. Most of them do it for the beauty or to provide extra shade in summer months.

“However, there are more benefits from trees than you might think. Except for relaxing, connecting us with nature and their calming effect, trees do a lot when it comes to the environment,” he said.