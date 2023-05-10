ZMMT salutes Zimpapers

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, which controls the largest diversified media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) has singled it out for being the most viable firm under the trust being run professionally.

Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) also controls Kingstons Holdings and New Ziana.

Speaking during the ZMMT/New Ziana strategic seminar in Harare today, the board chairperson Advocate Honour Mkushi saluted Zimpapers board chairman Dr Tommy Amos Ganda Sithole for steering the ship well.

“Zimpapers is doing well; it is a household name. They have got big challenges but they are operating commercially, professionally and as a good business unit,” he said.

Dr Sithole also sits on the ZMMT board with fellow members like Bulawayo-based veteran educationist and renowned author-cum-historian, Mr Phathisa Nyathi.

Other members are former Midlands State University (MSU) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe and Ms Patience Gawe, who is an assistant senior directing staff at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

Retired Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba was also part of the board before being reassigned outside the country as Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Zambia.