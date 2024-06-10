ZMMT in historic board appointments

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) has made historic appointments that have seen women dominating its board for the first time.

This follows the appointment of Ms Naome Muzvidziwa, Mrs Chido Madiwa and Ms Monalisa Moyo to the ZMMT Board of Trustees.

In a statement issued today, ZMMT board chair, Advocate Honour Mkushi said the appointment of the three women mark a historic moment in the Trust’s history as it is the first time that the number of women on the board outstrips that of men.

“The newly appointed trustees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board, with strengths in finance, resource mobilisation, and human resources management,” he said.

“Their appointment is expected to inject youth, vitality, and fresh perspectives into the Trust, which is in the process of re-establishing following its 20-year hiatus from 2000 to 2020. The appointees are replacing former trustee, Mrs Charity Charamba, who is now Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia, and filling two other vacancies on the board.

“The new appointees join a board that includes Advocate Honour Mkushi, Group Capt (Rtd) Patience Gawe, Mr Tommy Sithole and writer Mr Pathisa Nyathi. The appointments reflect ZMMT’s commitment to excellence and diversity in leadership.”

Advocate Mkushi said Ms Muzvidziwa brings a wealth of experience in human resources management.

“Her expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry,” he said.

“Mrs Madiwa, a former director in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, joins our board as an expert in policy and community mobilisation. Her insights will enhance our strategic decision- making.

“Ms Moyo, with several qualifications in finance earned both in Zimbabwe and abroad, adds a strong financial perspective to our board. Her contributions will strengthen ZMMT’s financial sustainability.”

Advocate Mkushi expressed his confidence in the new appointees and said, “We believe that Ms Muzvidziwa, Mrs Madiwa and Ms Moyo will play pivotal roles in advancing ZMMT’s mission to provide quality media services to the nation.”

“The ZMMT board looks forward to working collaboratively with these accomplished professionals to drive innovation, uphold journalistic integrity and serve the public interest.”

The ZMMT is a multimedia organisation formed in 1981 to acquire shareholding in Zimpapers, New Ziana, and Kingstons.