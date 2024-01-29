ZITF seeks to promote entrepreneurial mindset

Business Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will have a special focus on cultivating and nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset to drive the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The annual event, which is organised by the ZITF Company, serves as a crucial platform for local and international businesses of all sizes locally to showcase their products and services, network with potential partners and clients, and explore new markets.

This leads to improved trade opportunities and foreign direct investment in Zimbabwe.

The ZITF is traditionally held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and the show attracts local, regional and international exhibitors and delegates.

The 64th edition of the trade fair is slated for April 23 to 27 under the theme, “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”.

ZITF Company chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele said this year’s event builds on the success of the 2023 edition during which the trade fair positioned innovation as the driving force that would propel the country’s economy forward.

“This year we are drilling down and rallying the various economic players to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit: inventive, creative, and opportunistic.

“The word ‘entrepreneurship’ here is taken beyond its most basic and obvious definition, but is expanded to include corporate intrapreneurship (large public and private companies), small-to-medium businesses, scalable start-ups, social entrepreneurship, and innovative entrepreneurship,” he said.

“We are therefore saying that whether it is through the creation of new business ventures or the pursuit of corporate entrepreneurship within established organisations, entrepreneurs have the power to ignite industrialisation and propel our economy forward.

“ZITF 2024 will spotlight and celebrate the driving force behind innovation, job creation, and sustainable development in the innovation economy — our entrepreneurs.”

Dr Ndebele said the ability to identify and pursue opportunities, faced risk, and work around resource constraints are the qualities that must be sought and emulated if Zimbabwe is to achieve its industrialisation and trade agenda.

“ZITF 2024 will therefore deliver business opportunities and a platform for spotlighting innovative ideas, which will positively change the way we live, work and relate with each other for the inclusive benefit of our communities, businesses and economies,” he said.

Dr Ndebele noted that the ZITF platform provided a sure-proof road to entrepreneurial success.

“By their very nature, entrepreneurs are curious people and ZITF gives an opportunity to feed that curiosity by learning about existing products and services and conducting a competitive analysis of market offerings to identify gaps, which can be exploited.

“ZITF also provides numerous networking opportunities to build strategic and sustainable trade, investment and marketing partnerships.

“By fostering these connections, entrepreneurs can integrate their existing knowledge with new, unique discoveries to develop comprehensive solutions to societal challenges.

“Finally, ZITF gives entrepreneurs a platform to demonstrate their value propositions to a relevant and diversified audience,” he said.

By bridging the gap between the organisation and its target market, Dr Ndebele said, ZITF allowed for immediate and direct sales as well as garnering unique insights into evolving customer preferences and industry trends; all of which are imperative to business growth.

He said the 64th edition of the trade fair had been tailored to this year’s theme and participants could look forward to an expo diary that drives conversations around equipping, inspiring and connecting them to a community of driven entrepreneurs.

ZITF attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the region and beyond, creating a vibrant marketplace for regional and international trade.

Such exposure helps Zimbabwean businesses connect with potential partners and customers from diverse markets, expanding their reach and potential.

The show also covers a wide range of industries, from agriculture and manufacturing to mining, tourism, and technology.

This ensures that businesses from various sectors can benefit from the opportunities offered by the fair, contributing to a more diversified and resilient economy.