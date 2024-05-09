Zion Apostolic Church Bishop dies

George Maponga in Masvingo

Archbishop Felix Peresu Masuka, the leader of Zion Apostolic Church-1923, has died.

The clergyman died yesterday on his way to Masvingo General Hospital after he had sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident in Bikita along the Masvingo-Mutare highway.

He was 50.

Zion Apostolic Church-1923 international chairman, who is also the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed Archbsihop Masuka’s death.

He said the church has been left poorer following the death of its leader.

”Our Archbishop sustained serious injuries after a vehicle he was driving burst a tyre and rolled three time on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Silveira Mission Hospital but was transferred to Masvingo. Unfortunately, he passed away along the way.

“We have lost a unifier and a pro-development church leader who was committed to preaching the word of God. He was a gifted healer who brought many people in Zimbabwe and beyond to Christ,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

Archbishop Masuka was renowned for his steadfast support for Government programmes.