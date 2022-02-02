ZINWA workers accused of requesting bribes

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

SOME Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) workers in Karoi have been accused of demanding bribes from residents to facilitate the installation of prepaid water meters.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Association of Residents Trust (ZNOART) executive member, Mr Liberty Chitiya, said contrary to the demands by the workers, the process was free as per government’s directive.

“These people have been collecting money from Northinfill residents to install prepaid water meters,” he said.

Chitiya, who was yet to meet with ZINWA officials to air the grievance, said the money being demanded was ranging from US$10 to US$30 per household.

Karoi residents said in interviews that ZINWA was supposed to meet the expenses since it had come up with the initiative.

Some officials who requested anonymity said the money was meant to meet expenses for two by 30-centimetre galvanized elbow pipes, among other supplements needed during installation.

ZINWA Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said in a statement that the prepaid water meters were being installed free of charge for all their clients.

“No ZINWA employee is mandated to collect or claim any money from clients for the installation of prepaid water meters at their premises or properties,” she said.

“Any client who may have been asked to pay any money to have a prepaid water meter installed should report the individuals on the ZINWA WhatsApp number 0774 674 333.

“Clients are also advised to demand positive ZINWA identification documents from the individuals demanding money from them before paying anything and where any payment is required, such money must be paid at designated ZINWA payment offices upon which receipts will be issued.

“ZINWA does not brook such acts of corruption and any member of staff who may be found to be engaged in these practices will be sternly dealt with.”