Zinwa restores Beitbridge water supplies

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has restored normal water supplies to Beitbridge town following negotiations with the local municipality.

On Tuesday, the parastatal cut off bulk water supplies to the border town following disagreements over the billing system.

The two entities have engaged in endless disputes over the issue.

Beitbridge Town Clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola said they had negotiated with ZINWA to restore supplies while they come up with a payment plan.

The council owes ZINWA a total of ZiG2,2 million and has been asked to pay at least ZiG 94 000 every week.

However, they have been paying ZiG20 000, thereby forcing ZINWA to cut off supplies.

“We have engaged ZINWA and they have restored bulk water supplies on condition that we come up with a reasonable payment plan to service our debt. So we have called a meeting with residents and local stakeholders to explain the position and encourage them to pay up so that we can pay at least ZiG35 000 every week to ZINWA,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

The water cut on Tuesday morning resulted in the whole town running dry.

The town has an estimated 100 000 residents and another 15 000 in transit daily.

The water supply disruption triggered fears of an outbreak of water-borne diseases as water vendors took advantage of the situation to make brisk business.

ZINWA spokesperson, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga on Tuesday said they bill the municipality an average of ZiG 500 000 for their monthly bulk raw water requirements, while the local authority has been making monthly payments averaging ZiG 80 000, resulting in the accumulation of the current bill amounting to ZiG2,2 million.

She said due to unsustainable payment patterns by Beitbridge Municipality, ZINWA was no longer in a position to meet the obligations associated with the consistent supply of raw water to the border town, hence the disruption of supplies.