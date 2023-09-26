Zinwa gives Ngomahuru kiss of life

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority(Zinwa) has today given Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital a kiss of life by donating blankets and

foodstuffs to ease shortages at the biggest sanctuary for mental health patients in Masvingo.

The water utility donated 680kg of mealie meal, 200kg of sugar, 240kg of flour, 144 litres of cooking oil and 20 blankets as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Zinwa Masvingo provincial head and Masvingo and Runde Catchment manager Engineer William Tsvuura handed over the goodies to Ngomahuru Hospital authorities at the facility, bringing relief to the institution that has been beset by acute food shortages.

”Today’s event is part of Zinwa’s broader corporate social responsibility activities which are tailor-made to ensure that the Authority makes a positive impact in society by giving back to the

communities in which it operates. “As an organisation we are alwaysrelentless in pursuit of good corporate citizenry and today’s occasion

is part of these efforts,” said Engineer Tsvuura.

”The Zinwa corporate social responsibility policy, approved by the board, gives a clear layout and framework of the areas that the

Authority can make interventions and bring out positive outcomes.

“Among these areas are health,education as well as water and sanitation. The policy also sets out a robust and rigorous criterion through which beneficiaries of Zinwa’s

corporate social responsibility are identified and chosen.”

Engineer Tsvuura said his organisation settled for Ngomahuru Hospital as it fitted in the frame of institutions that require a helping hand.

”It is through this painstaking process that the Authority settled on Ngomahuru Hospital and other institutions which are also in line to benefit from the Authority’ corporate social responsibility fund,” he said.

The Zinwa Masvingo provincial head also assured Ngomahuru Hospital authorities that the water utility will pull all the stops to stem perennial water challenges that obtain at the mental hospital at the beginning of every rain season when the Tugwi River will be flooded

upstream.

The institution’s matron Mr Thomas Hwami paid homage to Zinwa for donating blankets and food stuffs and appealed to other organisations

and entities to also lend a hand.