Zinwa cuts Beitbridge water supply over billing disagreements

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has cut off Beitbridge Town’s bulk water supply following disagreements over the billing system.

The latest development has resulted in the whole town running dry, thereby triggering fears of an outbreak of water bone diseases.

Water vendors are taking advantage of the situation to make a quick buck.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said it was engaging Zinwa to find an amicable solution.

“The municipality would like to advise stakeholders and residents that ZINWA has cut water supplies for the entire town due to some discrepancies.

“Please note that the water supply interruption affects the whole town. At the moment, the council has engaged ZINWA seeking amicable payment modalities.”

The local authority encouraged residents owing the council to pay up so that it will be able to meet its obligations with ZINWA.

Under the current set-up, ZINWA supplies the bulk water to the council, which then treats it and supplies it to residents after factoring in its mark up.