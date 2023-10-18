Zinara disbursed $75 billion for road maintenance

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has to date disbursed to all road authorities more than $75 billion for road infrastructure maintenance since the beginning of the year.

The road fund administrator revealed this in the 2023 third quarter disbursement schedule published on its official website and other online platforms yesterday.

Beneficiaries are the Department of Roads under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, the District Development Fund (DDF) under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), urban councils and rural district councils.

The disbursement of funds is made only after the road authorities submit a claim certificate, which is called an interim payment certificate (IPC).

Zinara confirmed that significant progress has since been recorded for planned projects across the country which have gone a long way to improve road networks for ease of access to various key services by members of the public.

It is expected that as road authorities continue to tender their Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) reports during the course of the fourth quarter, more funding will be availed to them so as to accelerate outstanding projects before the end of the year.

Confirming the disbursement announcement to The Herald, Zinara head of corporate communications and marketing Mrs Tsungie Manyeza said that while these disbursements have been significant in delivering various road maintenance projects, it had also gone a long way to provide social and economic benefits to members of the community.