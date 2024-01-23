Zinara clears air on premium tollgates

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The 13 tollgates along the premium roads, the Mutare-Harare-Bulawayo-Plumtree and Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highways, were listed in SI5 of 2024 and are the same as those listed in 2009 with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) not creating any new ones.

In a statement, Zinara said the 13 tollgates along the premium routes were at Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare on the east-west route as well as Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba on the southern route. “Following the promulgation of SI 5 of 2024, there have been queries regarding the designation of tollgates and this statement serves to provide clarity to the issues raised by members of the public,” reads the statement.

“SI 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established. Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates.

“Meanwhile, the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of SI 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads, but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the operational tollgates along the premium routes for Plumtree to Mutare, premium route tollgates are Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare, and for Harare to Masvingo-Beitbridge, premium route tollgates are Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba.”

No additional tollgates had been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes.

Early this month, toll fees on premium routes were doubled with light motor vehicles now paying US$4, minibuses US$6, heavy vehicles US$10 and haulage trucks US$20.

Drivers can pay in local currency at the prevailing rate of exchange.

For the purpose of enforcing collection of all required fees, an authorised person shall be permitted to deny any passage through a tolling point to any vehicle that has an expired vehicle licence or does not have a valid licence in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act.