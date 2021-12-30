Zinara board appointed 

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed four additional board members for the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ).

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona announced the board members this morning. Dr George Manyaya was appointed Zinara Board chairperson for the next three years with immediate effect while Ms Lizwe F Bunu has been re-appointed to serve her second term as the Deputy Chairperson for Zinara Board for the next three years with effect from 13 January 2022.

Alderman Naason Mudzara was also reappointed as a Board Member for Zinara for the next three years with effect from 13 January 2022. For the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, shall serve as the company’s deputy chairperson for the three years with immediate effect. “On 1 December 2021, I announced additional appointments to Boards of five Public Entities under my purview.

Today, we convene once again to announce more appointments for the Zinara and ACZ Boards.

“As you may be aware, terms of office of board members expire at different dates and with nine public entities under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, these appointments are announced regularly. The appointments are in line with obligations flowing from Section 11 of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31],” he said.

Minister Mhona said Constituting Boards of Public Entities was a very critical component of his corporate governance oversight duties as the Line Minister.

“Boards are rich fountains for strategic policy guidance and direction to management of Public Entities in the execution of their mandates with the view to provide goods and services to the people.“Today, I present to you Board appointments for the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ). I am pleased to announce that among the appointments, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E.D Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of two (2) women of integrity to the position of Deputy Chairpersons of ZINARA and ACZ Boards,” he said.