ZINA target COSANA Champs

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association are looking at fielding both the senior and junior national teams at the forthcoming Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations Championships (COSANA) expected to take place in June.

The hosts for the event are yet to be finalised but the national association indicated that they would want to have the Gems and the 19-and-Under competing at the regional event.

The Gems would need as many competition as they can get in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in August, in South Africa.

On the other hand, the junior team is expected to attend the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games this year.

ZINA president, Letitia Chipandu, said the championships are part of events on their programme for this year.

“Our senior team has COSANA Championships. It will be sometime in June, the dates will be confirmed when the hosting country and everything else is in place.

“When we are going to have the COSANA Senior Championships, we are also going to have the 19-and-Under. We want to take both seniors and juniors,” said Chipandu.

The Gems are in camp, in Harare until March 31 as the senior side begins their preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.

“We are getting the girls in batches of 20 or 15 until the coaches come up with a team. We are giving them time to try as many as possible players to come up with the best team,” said Chipandu.

Zimbabwe returned to competition last year, when they participated in the Pent Series and Africa Cup in Namibia, after a two-year break due to Covid-19.