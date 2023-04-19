ZINA, Nedbank set for Gems World Cup deal

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association are on Friday expected to sign a partnership deal with Nedbank Zimbabwe for their journey to the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Zimbabwe will be making their second successive appearance at the tournament.

They will be among the 16 countries set to compete in the global event that is due to run from July 28 to August 6.

The senior national team just concluded a month-long camp in Harare and will be hoping to regroup again soon to step up their preparations.

The first stage of the tournament will commence on July 28 with teams competing in a round-robin format.

Zimbabwe, drawn in Pool A, will face Australia, Tonga and Fiji in the preliminary stages.

Meanwhile, today marks 100 days to go before the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 roars into life in Cape Town, South Africa.